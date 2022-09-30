Shan, who worked with Moore during their time in the Midlands together, has been brought in this week to aid the Wednesday manager and his fellow coaches, and is set to be part of this weekend’s trip to Port Vale following his appointment.

Shan’s actual job title has not been confirmed, but he joins a team that has Jamie Smith as assistant manager, Simon Ireland and Adriano Basso as first team coaches and Rob Lee as Head of Sports Science. Former Bradford City man, Wayne Jacobs, is also involved.

All of the above have been brought on board by Moore since he made the move to S6, and he’ll be hoping that all of them can play their part in helping the Owls march on to promotion this season.

Shan, 43, worked his way up through the coaching ranks at the Hawthornes with roles in their U23s and first team before taking over as caretaker - replacing Moore - in 2019. He left after Slovan Bilic was appointed.

Since then he has had spells with Solihull Moors as head coach and Rochdale as assistant – now he’ll be looking to bring his experience to Hillsborough.

Wednesday are taking on 15th-place Vale at Vale Park at 3pm on Saturday, and will be desperate to pick up another win on the road in an attempt to further aid their title credentials in League One this season.

