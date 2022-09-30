The Owls make the trip to Port Vale this weekend as they aim for three back-to-back away wins in League One, and his side will certainly have to put in a good performance against a Vale side that have been somewhat punching above their weight since their promotion to the third tier just a few months ago.

Wednesday have the Akin Famewo, Dennis Adeniran and Mark McGuinness out with longer-term injuries, but Byers was just recovering from bruising on his foot – hence the decision to leave him out recently – and it looked like Bannan had shaken off his minor issue after being pictured in training this week.

Now it has been confirmed that Bannan should be available for selection for the trip to Vale Park this weekend, as explained by manager, Darren Moore, however Byers is set to miss out once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of the trip, Moore said, “With George, we feel that even though he’s back in it, we feel that he’s not moving as fluently as he should… So we don’t think we’re going to risk him for this weekend’s game. We’ll give him more time. We’ll have a look at him for Plymouth… Everybody else is fine.”

Meanwhile, when asked specifically about Bannan, he explained, “Baz picked up a knock against Wycombe but he's trained fine and is back to his energetic self."

Wednesday don’t have the best away record against the Vale in previous visits, however they have been few and far between over the past couple of decades as the two sides plied their trade in different divisions. The last competitive meeting of the two resulted in a 2-0 defeat for the Owls in the 2009/10 League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were question marks over the fitness of Barry Bannan and George Byers for Sheffield Wednesday.