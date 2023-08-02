Sheffield Wednesday boss responds to question on double Owls signing

Wednesday have five new signings through the door this summer so far, with Di’Shon Bernard becoming the latest arrival a couple of days ago, and The Star reported earlier today that they were closing in on moves for Musaba and Diaby ahead of this weekend’s game - a deal has been agreed with Monaco for the former and advanced talks have taken place with Preston North End over the latter.

The Owls boss is hopeful of new faces being added to their ranks before Friday, but wouldn’t confirm that that would definitely be the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re working very hard about the situations,” he said when asked about potential incomings. “Maybe today, maybe tomorrow, maybe after tomorrow. We’re trying to work, and trying to find players who can give something special for our squad. Every day we try to give better things and reduce the time of the process... We’re very close with some, and everyone is work very hard."

Are Musaba and Diaby the ones that they’re close with? Xisco says we have to wait and see...

“If I tell you how many players I have in our list...” he added. “We have a lot. He is one of the players, and Anthony is a very good player who is fast and good one against one, but we’ll see. We’ll see what happens today or tomorrow.”

“Bambo was one of the important things a few days ago and also we have a chance, again we will see. We’ll have to wait and we’ll see how we can give our best - once again, today or tomorrow."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New arrivals need to be registered with the English Football League before midday on Thursday if they’re to play a part against the Saints on Friday night, however if Diaby does get done in time then he will be suspended for that fixture as his four-match ban from last season comes to an end.