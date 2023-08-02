News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s defender talks reach an advanced stage ahead of proposed move

It could be a busy week on the transfer front for Sheffield Wednesday, with the club believed to be in advanced talks regarding a move for Preston North End’s Bambo Diaby.

By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:41 BST

Wednesday’s interest in the big centre back was first disclosed on Tuesday evening by various reports, and now The Star understands that they are closing in on a move for the 25-year-old.

According to LancsLive the Owls are eyeing a permanent move for Diaby, who has one year left on his current deal at Preston, and it’s thought that Wednesday have made good progress in trying to get a deal done before Friday’s visit of Southampton.

If all goes to plan the former Barnsley and Sampdoria man will have swapped Lancashire for Yorkshire before that game, giving Xisco another option to consider as they go up against one of the division’s title favourites at S6.

Diaby has played 45 times in the Championship over the course of his career, including 17 for the Lilywhites last season, and will be hoping to become a regular under Wednesday’s Spanish boss if the move is finalised as expected.

This follows news that Wednesday have agreed terms with Monaco regarding a deal that will see young attacker, Anthony Musaba, make the switch to Hillsborough, though at this point in time it remains to be seen whether that will be a loan deal or not.

As mentioned in previous articles, any new players for the Owls have to be registered by midday on Thursday to be eligible for the Saints’ trip to Hillsborough this weekend - though suspension means that Diaby will miss the first game after a deal gets done.

