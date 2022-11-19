Sheffield Wednesday boss reacts to pleasing Barry Bannan news
Darren Moore says everyone at Sheffield Wednesday will be delighted if Barry Bannan ends up triggering a contract extension at the club.
The Owls captain revealed on Friday sat there was an appearance-based clause in his contract that would see his deal extended into 2024 if exercised, with Bannan also saying that it was ‘close’ to being done already.
Bannan has been almost ever-present for Moore since his arrival at Hillsborough, and with nine goals and assists in League One this season he’s once again proving to be a bit of a talisman for the club.
The midfielder is still going strong at 32, and his manager says that it’s testament to the work that he’s put in over the years.
“We just want Baz to keep going where he’s going,” Moore told the media. “He’s certainly been a player that’s grabbed our ethos in terms of the vision of the club and team, and he’s been a wonderful catalyst and leader for that. On and off the pitch.
“Should he reach that games tally and get an extension then I’m sure everybody at the football club will be delighted with that.
“A lot of Baz’s physical work has been done in the years before this, to still be playing at the level and intensity that he is…
“For him, at his age, it’s more about recovery. He can still produce levels of consistency, so he has to focus off field to be able to keep going again.”
Wednesday face Shrewsbury Town this afternoon at Hillsborough as they look to close the gap on the automatic places once again.