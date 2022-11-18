The 17-year-old has been utilised most often as a winger or wingback in recent times when playing for the club’s U21 side, and was a standout performer in the FA Youth Cup last season, while playing a key role in their opening fixture in the first round this season.

Wednesday have previously moved to sign the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri and Pierce Charles up on professional contracts, and The Star previously reported that talks were ongoing with Rio Shipston about doing the same for him.

Fusire could well be next on that list after he turned 17 this summer, with the Owls boss saying that he’s one they’re keen to keep around.

“He’s one of them, without a doubt,” Moore confirmed to The Star. These younger players have have shown a consistency to their game and a great potential - and he’s one that we feel we’d like to offer a new deal. We’re talking to him at the moment.

“He’s been up with the first team, with these younger players I have a thirst and hunger to see them first hand, and I’ve got no problem with them coming up to first team.

“I want them to get used to that environment, and I’m looking forward to seeing them in the FA Youth Cup - I’ll be at the Derby County game.”

Sean Fusire turned 17 - is now in talks over a professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday. (via @seanfusir3)