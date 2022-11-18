This weekend will be the eighth time that the Shrewsbury boss has managed at game at S6 in his various jobs, and as things stand he’s only lost there on one occasion (with Bristol City in 2015) – he’s only lost two in 10 home and away against the Owls.

And while Wednesday may be the favourites this weekend, the Shrews did win their last meeting in January of this year, and picked up a point in their visit to Sheffield last season.

Cotterill heaped praise on Wednesday’s supporters, stadium and manager ahead of their trip from Shropshire, saying he’s told his players to embrace ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ before kick off.

Speaking ahead of the game, the former Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City manager said, "We're looking forward to it. I think it's a great place to go, Hillsborough… Unbelievable support and I've said to the boys that when they sing their song at the beginning, it's great and you've got to really embrace all of that.

"I think I've had decent results at Hillsborough throughout my managerial career, so maybe that's why I've enjoyed it. You can enjoy the atmosphere because they're an incredibly well-supported club with a good squad and I get on well with Darren Moore – he’s a good guy and they’ve got some good lads there - so we're looking forward to the game.

"It will be a difficult game, but I like to think teams have had a difficult game against us as well. We know it's away from home and we know we've got to go up there and work on a lot of things that could potentially go against us, but that's all part and parcel of the division we're in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill is looking forward to visiting Sheffield Wednesday.