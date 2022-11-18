Barry Bannan makes Sheffield Wednesday contract admission after revealing key detail

The Owls skipper will see his current deal expire at the end of the current campaign, but he has spoken at length in the past about his desire to get the club back up out of League One – and how he’s got no intention of leaving anytime soon.

Now, as the last six months of his contract draw closer, he has confirmed that there’s a clause in his deal that will immediately kick into an extra year if hit, and while he didn’t disclose the details of that appearance-based clause, he did say that ‘it’s close’.

Speaking this week, Bannan said, "No I’ve not had talks… That’ll come whenever it comes. I’m just concentrating on my football and getting wins on the board for the club.

“I’m in my last year, but there’s a clause in it that I get another year. Hopefully I can reach that mark and I can get another year.

“I’m quite confident that I’ll be here next year… Unless something drastic comes, it should be hit. It’s close.”

The 32-year-old has got nine goals and assists for Wednesday already this season, and will be hoping to add to that tally against Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

Barry Bannan continues to be a talisman for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)