Sheffield Wednesday boss reacts to boos and Cameron Dawson criticism
Danny Röhl had to hear his Sheffield Wednesday side booed off at half time and full time on Saturday afternoon after another defeat.
The Owls fell to a heavy 4-0 loss at the hands of Millwall, a result that left them still rock bottom of the table with only six points to their name. Fans let their feelings be known, as they have done in the past, and plenty of seats were already empty by the time the referee called it a night.
Sadly one player in particular came in for criticism from the home crowd, with long-serving goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, the victim of jeers from some those in the stands after the third goal – one that some felt he was at least partly to blame for.
Röhl said that he could understand the reaction from the fans with regards to the result, but having earlier said that he would ‘always protect’ his team, reiterated that there is strong competition for his number one spot, and that Dawson had simply been his choice so far.
“It’s hard for the fans,” Röhl admitted. “They come here expecting a good game, and then we lose 4-0 - so I can understand them. This is football, for me it’s about showing a reaction from our side and bringing a new energy in - and then they will love us again if we have a good performance.
“With the goalkeepers I’ve decided in the last five games that Cameron is my goalkeeper, and we have battle for this position. Let’s have a look now what happens in the next week.”
Wednesday’s next game sees them face Birmingham City after the international break, which is likely to see only Di’Shon Bernard (Jamaica) head away with his national team after Devis Vasquez was left out of the Colombian squad and Juan Delgado, of Chile, remains out injured.
There have been call-ups, however, for young U21 players, Pierce Charles and Devlan Moses, both of whom will join up with the Northern Ireland U19s for their games against Hungary, the Czech Republic and Portugal.