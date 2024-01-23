Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls boss has insisted that he’s focusing on getting new names through the door at Hillsborough in order to bolster their hopes of surviving the drop this season, however there are many of his players who are now legally allowed to sign precontracts outside of England now if they so wish.

Josh Windass is one of them, with the forward having attracted interest from both South and North America, and he confirmed prior to the game against Coventry City – in which he scored his 37th Owls goal – that he had had offers come through, but that he’d left the situation with his agent.

When asked whether offers like that tempted him to change his stance on new deals, Röhl explained that it’d be done on a case by case basis.

Speaking to The Star last week the Owls boss said, “For me it’s important to get a feeling about how serious the offers are, or what I think about them and their future… Sometimes, also, a player might get an offer but they want to stay because it’s the right club and situation for him. So that’s something that I want to know from my players.

“Then I’ll give feedback from my situation and what I think about it, and if both sides have the same stance and both sides know the situation then we can go forward, yeah. If you’re good and you improve then it’s normal that my players will get offers – it means that you’re doing well. And that’s a signal for us that we’re going in the right direction.

“It’s not easy because sometimes there needs to be patience from both sides, but the important thing is that I give them a signal about which direction we could go and then it’s about going forward in the next months.”

