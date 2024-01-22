Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, is back in town and will be meeting with Danny Röhl to discuss future incomings.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls have signed two players this month so far, bringing in both James Beadle and Iké Ugbo on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and Troyes respectively, however the Wednesday boss is eager to add more in his pursuit of Championship safety.

Wednesday are believed to have missed out on a couple of targets in the shape of Conor Coventry and Mika Biereth, both of whom have moved elsewhere this month, and heading into the last two weeks of the window it’s hoped that there will be some positive movement for the Owls on the transfer front.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Chansiri back at Hillsborough for the game against Coventry City over the weekend it may have been seen as the club stepping up their pursuit of new arrivals, but Röhl insists that the situation is fine even when he’s not in Sheffield.

“For sure,” was Röhl’s response when asked if he’d be sitting down with the Owls chairman soon. “But we’re still in contact, it doesn’t matter if he’s here or not here – I think it makes no difference. But yeah, we’ll try – it’s like on the pitch, you always try as a team to do something.