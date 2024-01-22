According to reports from the BBC, a perceived ‘excessive fee’ is proving the sticking point for Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Smith potential exit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derby County’s interest in the forward is no secret, with Paul Warne eager to reunite with the forward in order to aid the Rams’ promotion bid, however talk of a move has been going on for some time now without any real progress being made.

Now it’s being reported that Derby have submitted an offer to bring Smith in for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, but it doesn’t look like they’re getting anywhere fast in terms of the negotiations.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Derby Sport put out a report on Twitter today stating, “Derby County have made a loan offer for Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith including a significant wage contribution but we're told the Owls are demanding an excessive fee in return.”

Smith is just one of the names that could still leave the club this month depending on what happens between now and the closure on February 1st, while John Buckley and Devis Vasquez have already departed after their loans were cut short and Tyreeq Bakinson joined Charlton Athletic on loan.