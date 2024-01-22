Sheffield Wednesday’s Dominic Iorfa update after defender’s untimely injury
Dominic Iorfa is making good progress in his recovery from injury, and could return ahead of schedule for Sheffield Wednesday next month.
It’s been over a month since the Owls defender sustained an injury at Blackburn Rovers that it was later revealed would keep him out of action for a sustained period of time, and the timing of his injury was a blow given his solid showings in a Wednesday shirt – including against Leicester City.
Now Danny Röhl has explained that he’s getting closer to a return to action, suggesting that he could be out on the field for Wednesday once again next month – however insists that they will have to monitor things for him.
“Hopefully in three or four weeks,” he replied when asked about Iorfa. “But with this injury it’s always about looking from week to week. We’ll try… Next week we have the cup game, then another game on Tuesday. Hopefully in February he can come back out on the pitch and train with the team.
“But you know with injuries you need a little bit of time to adapt again - so we’ll try. He’s a good player for us and did well until the injury, but this is the situation.”
The Owls’ injury list is looking better now after the likes of Will Vaulks, Momo Diaby, Michael Smith and Mallik Wilks all returned to action, however there are still concerns with regards to Juan Delgado as he recovers from hip surgery that he underwent earlier in the season.