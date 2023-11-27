Sheffield Wednesday boss makes striker admission before Leicester City clash
Sheffield Wednesday may well be without striker, Michael Smith, when they take on Leicester City in midweek.
The bar may not be particularly high this season, but Smith is Wednesday's top scorer in the Championship at this point in time, and is the only Owl that has scored more than once in the division since promotion up from League One. He's got three to his name so far.
Wednesday's attacker missed the game against Millwall due to a knock that he sustained in the build-up to that fixture, but the hope was that he'd be able to recover over the international break. The plan was to try and get back in contention for the trip to Birmingham City this past weekend.
It wasn't to be, though, and the 32-year-old was once more absent when Danny Röhl named his squad for the game at St. Andrews, young Bailey Cadamarteri taking a spot on the bench again after making his Championship debut earlier in the month. He came on as a late substitution with Wednesday chasing an equaliser.
And Cadamarteri may get another chance on Wednesday night after Josh Windass was suspended, with 'Smudga' potentially still not back. “Michael Smith was not quite ready to play," Röhl explained on Saturday. "And we’re just going to have to look at him from day to day. It could be that he’s also not available against Leicester, but this is the way. We’re just looking from day to day with this injury.”
Wednesday take on the Foxes at 7.45pm as they return to Hillsborough for their last game of the month, and they're huge outsiders against a Leicester side flying high at the top of the table.