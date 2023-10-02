Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Tuesday night as they take on West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns in their 10th Championship game of the season.

The Owls are in a pickle to say the least with two points from a possible 27 so far, and things won’t get any easier against a Baggies side that stuck four past high-flying Preston North End over the weekend.

Xisco’s men were beaten 3-0 by Sunderland on Friday night in a game that saw the team make a whole host of errors, and many will be expecting the Spaniard to make several changes in order to try and make sure they can get something against West Brom tomorrow evening.

With Barry Bannan and Josh Windass doubtful this XI has been selected without them present, and the Wednesday boss did hint over the weekend that he could consider bringing back some of the old guard that won promotion for the Owls in 2022/23.

Only two teams in the division have used more players than them this season (25).

Here’s an XI that could turn out in the Midlands, but - as has been the case all season - is as much guesswork as actual prediction:

1 . Cameron Dawson - GK It’s possibly unlikely given what loan spells from giants like AC Milan usually include, but Vasquez has had a few errors in him recently and Dawson has waited patiently for a chance. Photo Sales

2 . Liam Palmer - RWB Hasn’t had much of a game recently, but he’s defensively sounded than Valentin and away from home at West Brom that could prove to be important. Photo Sales

3 . Di’Shon Bernard - RCB One of the better performers in a rough couple of games for the Owls - is solid, composed and can also get Wednesday up the pitch as well. Photo Sales