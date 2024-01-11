Sheffield Wednesday boss issues latest update on Owls' AC Milan loanee

AC Milan's Devis Vasquez is still at Sheffield Wednesday at this point in time - but that could still change.

Vasquez hasn't played at Wednesday since Röhl's arrival, with the German instead opting to use long-serving goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, as his first choice stopper.

That may change now after the Owls boss made his first January signing by snapping up young James Beadle from Brighton & Hove Albion, and his arrival is thought to be the beginning of the end of the Colombian's time at Hillsborough as the club looks to cut short his loan in South Yorkshire.

As things stand, though, the goalkeeper remains part of Wednesday's training at Middlewood Road as he works with coach, Sal Bibbo, alongside Dawson and Beadle, as well as youngster, Pierce Charles. Röhl says that he - and others in a similar boat - will be treated the same as long as they are at the club.

Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon he said, “At the moment he’s still part of our training group, but lets see what happens in the next days… That’s the same for all of the players, while they are part of our team they will be as a normal player with good training, good feedback, and talks like normal. That’s how I want to lead my group - be fair, give a chance, and then see what happens."