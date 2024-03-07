Sheffield Wednesday defender left Owls camp - but is now due back at S6

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 29-year-old endured a difficult start to life at Hillsborough after joining on loan from Swansea City on deadline day from Swansea City, making just two appearances before being hit with an injury setback that would keep him out for a number of weeks.

A decision was made that he would head back to his home country as part of his rehabilitation, but he's made strong progress and he's now set to return to Middlewood Road shortly in order to begin the next phase of his recovery.

Wednesday have two more games before the final international break of the 2023/24 - against Leeds United and Ipswich Town - and the hope is that their January signing can make a return once that is over. The first game, however, is against his parent club, Swansea City, meaning he won't be able to feature in that one even if fit.

“I think so,” was Röhl’s reply when asked if the defender would be able to feature again this season. “He had two weeks of treatment in his own country, he was back in Denmark. Now he will come back, and then we’ll start the individual training on the grass - I’m positive that he could be available again after the international break.”

Pedersen isn’t the only one either, with hopes that the likes of Josh Windass and Callum Paterson could also be back in contention around a similar time. Any returning players would be a boost at this point in the campaign, let alone those with the experience of Windass and Paterson.

The Owls boss went on to say, “Hopefully we will have some players back in the international break, but at the moment it is difficult to say. They’re working really hard and I see the steps forward, but then you have to see how quickly they are back."