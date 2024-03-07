Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But since Xisco’s exit, during which was left out of the squad completely, Johnson has gone from strength to strength under Danny Röhl – and thinks that he managed to take something away from what was a very difficult period.

Since his reintroduction to the side against Bristol City in November the wideman has played 21 Championship fixtures under Röhl, contributing seven goals and assists to the cause, and Johnson – who noted his family’s importance through this journey - believes that the faith shown in him from his manager amid reported interest from Ipswich Town has helped him kick on.

“That all helped me reflect on a lot,” he said of his time out of the squad early in the campaign. “Especially in football. But I kept my head down and came out the other side, and ever since I’ve been back in and playing I just have always in my mind that I have to do well. I have to play well.

"The focus is on performing well for the team, and then others can perform well around you. That’s been my mindset since then, and I think that that’s been a key thing…

“From the moment the manager came in we had a conversation, and that was it really. We sat down, we were straight with each other, and that was that. I knew what I could bring to the team from the start, so I mentioned that, and he said he’d have a look - we went from there.

“For me it was a matter of making sure that I was right, going into games giving 100% and performing. Like I say, I know that I’ve got quality, so I know if I’m right and fit then I can perform well.

“The interest came in January, which after that period of two or three months was probably miles away from what anyone would have thought, and it was a big boost for me.