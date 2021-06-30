That’s according to Owls boss Darren Moore, who speaking publicly for the first time since their preseason training camp got underway this week detailed some of the measures the club are taking to ensure the recovery of Massimo Luongo and Dominic Iorfa is a smooth and lasting one.

Both players were hugely missed by the Owls as they were relegated from the Championship and will hope to bring a new momentum with them into the side on their return.

Moore said that while their return is an obvious boost for the side, there is no need to rush them beyond their physical capabilities.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“They’re two names that are almost like two new signings,” he told swfc.co.uk. “To have those two back has been great, we’ve been managing them in these first week to two weeks becaue of the length of time they’ve been off.

“With their training schedule, they’re in with the boys, but part of it is detailed to step out from time to time and not overloading them too soon so as not to overload them. They’ve been off for so long.

“It’s really about integrating their bodies back into training on a slow and steady basis for the next couple of weeks before we really let them go."

Both players are experienced and are of solid professional character, attributes Moore believes will stand the squad in good stead heading into their season opener on August 7.

It remains to be seen whether either will take part in the scheduled friendly against Celtic next Wednesday. The club will announce further friendly matches in due course.

“At the moment it’s wonderful to have them there,” Moore said. “Their appetite and desire is there for all to see, they’re good players and I think they’re just delighted to be alongside their teammates and on the training ground.

“They’re delighted to be playing football again and we’re delighted to have them back. Long may their physical conditioning come back to them.

“Both of them are fine, but it’s about the volume we have to control at this early stage in preseason.”