Johnson, a summer signing from Middlesbrough, has spent the majority of his career playing as a winger but has been deployed at wing-back for the Owls and played as a left-sided centre-back in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Lincoln City.

Sheffield Wednesday' s January transfer plans are already underway

His inclusion at centre-half with Chey Dunkley on the bench was a surprise yet the 30-year-old put in a steady display as his side came within 10 minutes of keeping a clean sheet against last season’s play-off finalists.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore may continue to use Marvin Johnson (pictured) in the centre of defence as injuries take their toll. Photo: Steve Ellis.

Asked if Johnson could continue there moving forward, Moore replied: “It’s a possibility in terms of that because he brings that balance to the left-hand side.

"Against Lincoln I wanted to get after it and win the game so we played Marvin there, Palms (Liam Palmer) on the outside, so we had them two stepping on so we could really go after them.”

Last week Sheffield Wednesday confirmed left-footed centre-half Lewis Gibson, who is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton, will be out for ‘some considerable time’ due to a muscular injury.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during his first league appearance for the club in the 1-0 win against Bolton Wanderers after an impressive 45-minute cameo in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier that week as part of his rehabilitation from another spell on the sidelines.

Sam Hutchinson, who has played as a central defender this season, has also been injured in recent weeks.