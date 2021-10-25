His first was something of a whirlwind and saw 15 players join the club after an exodus of long-time senior players as the club were relegated from the Championship.

Wednesday’s new look side are stuttering somewhat as the season turns into winter and have faced a number of injury issues, the latest coming to left-sided centre-half Lewis Gibson, who Moore confirmed last week would be out for a ‘considerable time’.

Speaking last week Moore said that the club have already opened conversations as to possible additions and areas they could strengthen when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

“We’ll be having those talks pretty soon,” he said. “People may look in and think everything only happens in January, but the work has started already.

“You always have to try to be ahead of it in terms of planning and going forward and that’s what we are doing in this moment in time.”

Speaking to The Star after Saturday’s frustrating 1-1 Hillsborough draw with Lincoln City, Moore was asked whether he could foresee a particularly busy window for Wednesday or whether the plan will be to merely tweak the squad.

He said: “It’s too early for that, way too early, because there are so many games to go before then.

“Work has started but in terms of looking at that, there are other people that need to be on the scenes. For me, my focus and energy is on the team.