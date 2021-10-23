'Shaky', 'leggy': Player ratings in Sheffield Wednesday's ponderous 1-1 draw with Lincoln City

Dennis Adeniran’s goal came out of nowhere to spark something of a lively half hour in Wednesday’s second half, but they once again fell to a late set piece to throw away two points.

Here are our player ratings from another frustrating afternoon with the Owls.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 6

Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory jumps for a ball against Lincoln City.

Made a vital save early on after Iorfa’s stumble and survived one or to hairy moments.

Marvin Johnson – 6

Played at left centre-half for, as far as we can tell, one of the first times in his career. And did OK. Moore’s preference for a leftie on that side could see him play there more often.

Dominic Iorfa – 5

Was caught on the ball early on only for Peacock-Farrell to bail him out. Had a shocker early in the second half that only his immense recovery ability allowed him to make up for. Unusually shaky.

Liam Palmer – 5

Shaky in moments and not all that comfortable on the ball, but little came down his side. Seems to be struggling getting the ball off quickly.

Jack Hunt – 6

Put in one or two crosses and provided an outlet out wide. Worked hard defensively but offered little bite offensively.

Dennis Adeniran – 6

A bright flickering light in an otherwise dull first hour. With Dele-Bashiru he drove and probed at Lincoln’s midfield and changed the game with an acute finish. Took too long on the ball in moments, slowing up play.

Barry Bannan – 6

Was at the centre of everything Wednesday tried early doors and was there to thread things together. Fell in and out of the game in periods. Not his finest day on set pieces.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 7

Provided the spark Wednesday so desperately needed in what was an otherwise dire start to the second half, driving at Lincoln and forcing the save that lead to Adeniran’s goal. And then he went on and on, offering energy from midfield the Owls have so badly needed this season.

Jaden Brown – 5

Fairly absent on the left hand side. No real moments of note.

Saido Berahino – 6

Started one or two nice moves and jinked around in dangerous areas, but all to little avail. Misplaced a pass to let Lincoln in towards the end of the first half but otherwise bright.

Lee Gregory – 5

Couldn’t control one dropping over his shoulder early doors but otherwise worked so hard throughout with little reward. Couldn’t get into it and looked unusually leggy. Off for Paterson after the hour.

SUBS

Callum Paterson – 5

On for Gregory, 62’. Bounded about, worked hard, won a few in the air and missed a fine chance from a corner.

Theo Corbeanu – N/A

On for Berahino in the last 10 minutes.

Olamide Shodipo – N/A