Owls boss Moore confirmed the defender suffered a ‘muscular injury' in the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers and was unable to provide even a rough return date for the 21-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton.

Gibson was replaced at half time against the Trotters on what was his first league appearance for Sheffield Wednesday after impressing during a 45-minute cameo in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier that week as part of his rehabilitation from another spell on the sidelines.

"Lewis is going to be out for some considerable time which is a bit of disappointing news for us,” said Moore.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Lewis Gibson has been ruled 'for some considerable time', Darren Moore said. Pic: Steve Ellis

Gibson will join George Byers, Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo in the treatment room at Middlewood Road.

Sam Hutchinson could return to action against Lincoln City on Saturday, having missed the last two matches against AFC Wimbledon and Cambridge United.

Moore said: “We will monitor him (Hutchinson) and see how he goes for this weekend."

Byers, who hasn’t featured since mid-September following his summer move from Swansea City, has returned to training.

Windass is believed to be moving closer to full fitness and could be back early next month.

"We think tomorrow may be too quick for George,” said Moore.

"With getting all these players return back to training, what we want to do is just keep them on the pitch and keep efficient in terms of the games ahead of us.”

The 25-year-old had hoped to be back playing sooner but suffered a setback in his recovery.

“When he did come back I think we pushed him back too quickly,” said Moore.

"I think he broke down again. I didn’t expect him to be out for nine matches, not at all, that’s why we are taking our time with him this time.

"George is a great player, that’s why we brought him here, and certainly the Wednesday supporters haven’t really seen the best of him.