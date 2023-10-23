‘I know there’s enough’ – Sheffield Wednesday’s new arrival bullish on S6 challenge

New Sheffield Wednesday assistant coach, Chris Powell, says that he is confident the club have enough to get themselves up the table.

Powell joined the Owls earlier this week, becoming another addition to Danny Röhl’s technical team as his Hillsborough revolution gets underway, and as a man with plenty of experience in the English Football League the former Charlton Athletic manager will be eager to make his mark.

Having held coaching roles at both Tottenham Hotspur and England recently, the 54-year-old is well equipped to come in at S6 to help out, saying that the demands of the Championship are something that he can try to aid Röhl in navigating through.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, the former England international said, "He is a young coach who wants to improve the team and improve himself. I really like the way that he goes about his work. I think he can make a real good mark here.

"We have got to be patient with him. It’s his first time as a head coach but he has been over here before for a short while with Southampton. Hopefully I can help him and his staff assimilate and get used to the way it is in the Championship… It’s a very demanding league but I am pleased to come and help and lend my experience to Danny, his team and – more importantly – the football club…

"We have got a long road ahead of us. It needs everyone. We have got to pick up the players and give them the confidence to go and play. There are some good players here and, for whatever reason, it has not worked so far. I have seen enough in training; I know there’s enough there to get us in a better position.

"We are going to have our ups and downs but that’s part of the journey. We have got people who put demands on each other. I put demands on myself, the staff and the players. I think we can work in a way that is beneficial for the football club."