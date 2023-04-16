Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore diverted questions over the body language of his players in their defeat at Burton Albion on Saturday, choosing instead once again to to shoulder responsibility himself.

Wednesday fans at the Pirelli Stadium were unhappy with the nature of their 3-2 defeat to the relegation-threatened Brewers as avoidable goals again cost valuable ground in the race for automatic promotion from League One.

Asked about the nature of ‘southward shoulders’ and ‘eye contact with the floor’ among his playing staff – which was in contrast to the up-for-it and bustling nature of the opposition, Moore told The Star: “It's up to me as a manager to pick them up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're on the pitch, they don't go out there not looking to try, but sometimes it's about reacting and dealing with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Tuesday we have to react in the right manner. It's up to me as a manager to get them together, get them right because we've got another game on Tuesday where we have to show a better version of ourselves.”

Moore expressed a frustration with the nature of the goals Wednesday conceded on an afternoon that saw the plucky Brewers score three goals from three registered shots on target. He described the goals as avoidable.

Asked how Wednesday go about halting the creeping-in of defensive mistakes in what is now the business end of a fierce campaign, Moore said: “It's concentration for me. It's not happened all season, our first time contacts have been good, but it's the lapses in concentration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore on another afternoon to forget for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

“To find that answer right now, we'd all be a genius with it. Only at the time, in the arena, can the individuals tell you what is happening at that time from their viewpoint. That's not been us. We felt we'd addressed those first time contacts with the personnel this season. It's happened today.

“Sometimes addressing it, it wakes you up. It's the harsh reality that when it does happen you learn from that moment. By that time it's too late. Hopefully we have learned from that today and hopefully we don't have any more before the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad