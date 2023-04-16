News you can trust since 1887
Burton Albion boss delighted with Sheffield Wednesday performance to beat ‘best team in the league’

Dino Maamria had high praise for his Burton Albion side after they saw off Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 15th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 22:21 BST

Burton’s last two home games have seen them beat both Barnsley and the Owls at the Pirelli Stadium, but the Brewers’ boss says that Saturday’s win was as good as any he’s seen there.

John Brayford and Mark Helm (x2) got the goals as the hosts picked up a 3-2 victory over Darren Moore’s side, severely denting Wednesday’s promotion push as they dropped down into third place with results elsewhere going against them.

Maamria waxed lyrical about his side on the back of their win, and believed that they were full value for the three points in the end.

“It is a brilliant day for the football club,” he told the club’s official website. “The performance was up there with the best I have seen at the Pirelli Stadium. We were convincing winners really. We scored three brilliant goals, conceded two sloppy ones but even then I never doubted we would win the game.

“We believe we can beat anybody here. When you are playing the best team in the league you have to go into the game with intent and believe that you can win it. If you can’t win the game in your head you can’t win it on the pitch.

“Everyone saw our intent from the first minute and you could see the belief, that confidence. You saw it in the way Mark Helm took his goals and playing like that we can beat anybody.

Darren Moore with Dino Maamria before Sheffield Wednesday's game against Burton Albion. (Steve Ellis)Darren Moore with Dino Maamria before Sheffield Wednesday's game against Burton Albion. (Steve Ellis)
Darren Moore with Dino Maamria before Sheffield Wednesday's game against Burton Albion. (Steve Ellis)

“Mark is a real asset. He has huge potential. He’s robust and his quality with the ball is there for all to see. He runs his socks off and he’s the complete midfielder.

“You also saw the way we stayed resilient when we conceded a penalty in front of their fans and that shows how we have grown as a team. We saw it through brilliantly."

Wednesday now turn their attentions to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night in another game that will be a tough test as they desperately look to get back on track once again.

MORE: Darren Moore's matter of fact injury statement before Wednesday v Bristol Rovers

