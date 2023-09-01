Surprise Sheffield Wednesday attacker gets international call-up

Sheffield Wednesday will have two players in the Northern Ireland U19s squad as they head out to Italy this month.

Talented goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, has been a regular in the setup for some time now as the Irish look to make sure that England aren’t able to tempt him towards his other international option, but a new name in the fray is young attack, Devlan Moses.

Wednesday’s youth team have had a solid start to the 2023/24 campaign, with Charles featuring for the U21s and Moses for the U18s, and a number of youth players at the club have received international call-ups in recent weeks.

For Moses, though, this one will mean a lot as he gets the nod for the first time, Gareth McAuley selecting him for the game against Italy on September and offering him a chance to show what he’s capable of before an invitational tournament in Northern Ireland this November that will see them face Portugal, Poland and Hungary.

Moses, who will turn 18 next month, has just started the second year of his scholarship at Wednesday and it wasn’t common knowledge that he was eligible for the Green and White Army until this week.

McAuley clearly sees something that he likes, though, and his two goals in the 3-1 win over Swansea City last weekend won’t have done him any harm either.