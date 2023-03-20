News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday: Ticket sales to end after ‘unprecedented’ demand for derby clash

There’s set to be a bumper crowd at Oakwell tomorrow night when Sheffield Wednesday make the short trip to Barnsley’s Oakwell.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:39 GMT

Plenty is on the line in this week’s South Yorkshire derby, with Darren Moore’s Owls looking to take a step closer to promotion and Michael Duff’s Reds eager to end their rivals’ 23-game unbeaten run and give even more credence to their promotion plans.

Both sides are in fine form heading into the encounter, so there is absolutely no surprise that tickets are almost sold out - only one stand at the ground still has availability going into the final few hours of sales.

Wednesday have long since sold out their allocation of over 4,600 tickets for the tie, and it looks like the hosts aren’t too far away from selling out either.

Barnsley said on their official website today that demand for the game has been ‘unprecedented’, revealing that only the DX West Stand has availability at this point in time.

Sales will end at midnight tonight, with the club pointing out that there will be ‘zero sales on the day of this fixture’ - it may be that there are no tickets left by the time matchday rolls around anyway.

Wednesday and the Reds lock horns at 8pm on Tuesday night, and it’s likely that a new record attendance for the season will be hit. The highest to date at Oakwell in 2022/23 was 17,145 when Derby County came to town.

