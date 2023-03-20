There’s set to be a bumper crowd at Oakwell tomorrow night when Sheffield Wednesday make the short trip to Barnsley’s Oakwell.

Plenty is on the line in this week’s South Yorkshire derby, with Darren Moore’s Owls looking to take a step closer to promotion and Michael Duff’s Reds eager to end their rivals’ 23-game unbeaten run and give even more credence to their promotion plans.

Both sides are in fine form heading into the encounter, so there is absolutely no surprise that tickets are almost sold out - only one stand at the ground still has availability going into the final few hours of sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have long since sold out their allocation of over 4,600 tickets for the tie, and it looks like the hosts aren’t too far away from selling out either.

Barnsley said on their official website today that demand for the game has been ‘unprecedented’, revealing that only the DX West Stand has availability at this point in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales will end at midnight tonight, with the club pointing out that there will be ‘zero sales on the day of this fixture’ - it may be that there are no tickets left by the time matchday rolls around anyway.