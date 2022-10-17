The Owls are three-times winners of the famous trophy, in the 1895/96 season, in 1906/07 and in 1934/35. They are also thre-times runners-up, losing in finals in 1890, 1966 and 1993.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw.

When is the FA Cup draw?

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: A general view inside the stadium prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City at Hillsborough on March 04, 2020 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The draw for the first round proper of this year’s FA Cup will take place this evening – Monday September 17 2022.

Sheffield Wednesday crashed out of last season’s competition at the first round stage, losing a replay at Plymouth Argyle 3-0 after a televised goalless draw at Hillsborough.

They’ll hope to get further in the competition this time around.

How can I watch the draw?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw will be televised live on BBC Two from 7pm.

Winning clubs in the first round proper will pick up £41,000 from the competition's prize fund as well as a place in the second round proper.

Which teams are in the draw?

Wednesday are one of the top teams in the draw at this stage, with Championship and Premier League teams joining the competition at the second round and third round stage respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the other ‘big fish’ in the draw are League One rivals Derby County, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town, while 32 non-league clubs will feature.

These include the likes of Southern League Premier Division Central sides Coalville Town, Bracknell Town and Needham Market.

What number are Wednesday?

Wednesday are represented by ball number 40 in the draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls boss Darren Moore will be hoping for a home draw. Ties will be played between Friday November 4 and Monday November 6, in the days before Wednesday’s long trip to Southampton for their Carabao Cup third round clash.

Several matches will be shown live on television – these matches will be revealed soon after the draw is completed.

READ MORE: