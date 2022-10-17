Right-back Jack Hunt has had to be patient when it comes to minutes this season, with a nasty chest infection and the form of Liam Palmer having limited his contribution to Wednesday’s season to 223 minutes, his last league outing coming as far back as August 13.

Owls boss Darren Moore told The Star in the week that it was the combination of those two factors that has kept Hunt out of the side but that he was ready to return to contention.

Sheffield Wednesday favourite Jack Hunt has picked up a knock. Pic: Steve Ellis.

It seems he took an 11th-hour knock that meant he wasn’t able to travel with the team to their win at Cambridge United, however.

Despite the niggle Moore said he hoped Hunt would be able to play a part in Tuesday evening’s Papa Johns Trophy dead rubber with Leicester City’s under-21 side, alongside with the likes of Mallik Wilks and Dominic Iorfa, who are also coming back from minor issues.

“Jack took a knock in training yesterday and we hope he’ll be fit,” Moore said. “Dominic Iorfa’s was just soreness and we hope he’ll be OK.

“I’m just not taking any chances with them, especially with this games programme we’ve got coming up now. We’re into it now and the more bodies I can get fit the better really.

“Hopefully all three, Mallik, Jack and Dom, will all be alright. We’ll have a look at Tuesday, and if not then hopefully for the weekend.

“They’re just soreness really and we'd like them to get some minutes on Tuesday.”

Wilks was seen playing a full part in the warm-up for the Cambridge clash despite the fact he too was left out of the squad altogether.

“I brought him down here so he could do a physical today,” Moore explained. “I didn’t want to leave him up there.