The charismatic Italian confirmed his departure as assistant manager of the Azerbaijan national team on Friday after two years. The news was confirmed ahead of a 2-0 defeat in Kazakhstan, part of a quartet of Nations League matches to be played over the next few days.

Since an impressive 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin back in September 2021, Azerbaijan had lost six matches on the spin.

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Benito Carbone.

After his signing from Internazionale by David Pleat, Carbone spent three years at Hillsborough, making 96 league appearances and scoring 25 league goals along the way.

Along with his compatriot Paolo Di Canio, he is recognised as one of the great talents of Wednesday’s modern history.

Carbone has often spoken about his desire to manage in England, where he briefly held a consultancy role at Leeds United and also played for Aston Villa, Bradford City, Derby County and Middlesbrough.

“After two wonderful years my time as assistant manager of the Azerbaijan national team comes to an end,” a statement on social media read.

“Thanks a lot to the president, to the coaching staff, players that I have been able to work with, and of course to the fans: thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family.

“I’ve been very happy here, you’ve made it feel like home where it has been a pleasure and an honour to coach the players.

“I say farewell and now looking forward to the next stage of my managerial career.