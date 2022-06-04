The Owls have already resisted one bid from the Primera Division outfit - a six-figure deal heading towards £1m that was revealed by The Star last week and has since been corroborated by Argentine media.
Ambitious Talleres, who finished third in the Argentine top tier last season, are keen to add attacking flair to their squad after what has been a difficult start to their season domestically.
The club are understood to be keen to do business in time to get their squad finalised in time for the final stages round of the Copa Libertadores and have identified Argentinos Juniors number 10 Gabriel Florentín as another possible addition.
Both Talleres President Andrés Fassi and manager Pedro Caixinha, Windass’ former manager at Glasgow Rangers, have spoken publicly about their desire to bring Windass to the club
Neither Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri or manager Darren Moore are willing to lose Windass, though Caixinha has yet to admit defeat on the pursuit.
Speaking in a press conference this week, the POrtugues said: “I fully trust Andrés (Fassi) and Gerardo (Moyano Cires – Talleres CEO), I am very calm. We want a small and more competitive squad.
“With Josh (Windass) we maintained contact and presented him as an alternative. He can play from the outside in. Now it is a matter of negotiations, which is not up to me to develop or carry it forward.”