It was announced in the club’s ‘released and retained’ list last month that goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, midfield enforcer Massimo Luongo, right wing-back Jack Hunt and attacker Nathaniel Mendez-Laing had all been offered new contracts to extend their time with the club into the next campaign.

No confirmation on the futures of these players have been made public – several clubs and players throughout the EFL are in similar circumstances – though it is understood the club are in further conversation with the quartet to formalise offers and accelerate the process.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo is one of four players yet to have had their futures confirmed.

The Star revealed last month that Mendez-Laing is the subject of interest from the Championship, with Wigan Athletic believed to be potential suitors for his signature.

Both Hunt and Luongo intimated their willingness to stay at the club during last season, though Luongo spoke about potential Championship ambitions, while Wildsmith said he would consider all options available to him at what is a crucial stage of his career.

This time of year tends to be incredibly busy when it comes to the free agent market and it is likely most players coming to the end of their contracts have been offered opportunities elsewhere.

Darren Moore’s projected overhaul of the squad continued with Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley confirmed to be released at the end of this month alongside Saido Berahino. With last season’s vast loan cohort having returned to their parent clubs, another busy summer is forecast at S6.

Speaking recently to Wednesday’s in-house media team, Moore spoke about the need to strike the right balance in the squad ahead of this season and made clear that work was already well underway in terms of identifying and indeed approaching new faces.

He said: “The new campaign is on the horizon, there’s a lot of work going on, and this is a bit that a lot of people don’t see, but it’s the most important time in terms of preparation for the upcoming campaign.