The Owls have been among the busiest clubs in the EFL as Darren Moore looks to assemble the bulk of his squad as early as possible.

And his transfer kitty may well get a welcome boost in the coming weeks if the club are handed over their sell-on fee from the sale of one of their former players.

Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas Joao could land the club a bonus payday.

Wednesday sold Lucas Joao to Championship side Reading in 2019 for a record fee and are believed to have included a 20 per cent sell-on fee in the deal.

The now-28-year-old has gone on to contribute 52 goals contributions in 83 matches for the Royals – 38 goals and 14 assists – but financial difficulties at the Berkshire club look set to make them sell one of their key men.

Joao has been linked with a number of clubs at home and abroad including newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest and Watford.

A bid of between £2.5m and £3m from Turkish side Besiktas – managed by former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valérien Ismaël – was reported in the national media earlier this week, a fee that would command Wednesday anywhere between £250k and £300k depending on the workings of the deal.

But it seems the mooted transfer could be becoming more unlikely after Ismaël was reported to have lodged a bid for Burnley forward Wout Weghorst, who only signed for the Lancashire club in January but is understood to have a release clause in his contract following their relegation from the Premier League.

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi is quoted in the Turkish media as having said: “I don't think the transfer of Wout Weghorst will take much longer. It is expected to be completed in two or three days.”

It still seems likely that Joao and a handful of other Reading players will move on in the current transfer window as Paul Ince’s side continue to attempt to navigate their financial difficulties.