Sheffield Wednesday’s retained list is expected in the coming days - with a deadline to inform players of decisions over their futures set for the weekend.

The Owls have a raft of senior players coming to the end of their current deals at S6 and EFL stipulate they must be told no later than the third Saturday in May, which this year falls this coming Saturday (May 17).

Wednesday are in a curious position heading into the summer in that manager Danny Röhl has hinted strongly at a desire to leave the club this summer and in late-season press conferences said he had passed ‘recommendations’ to club figures.

With days to go to the deadline, sources close to a number of the players concerned have told The Star that as of Wednesday evening, they were yet to have been given any indication of decisions by club officials. It’s understood players and representatives have been told to expect correspondence ahead of the publication of any of those decisions.

It is possible Wednesday’s list is published as early as today (Thursday), though the club are under no obligation to make their decisions public. Wednesday tend to publish a retained list sometime around the deadline for notifying players and last year published on May 17 - the day before the EFL deadline.

Some are understood to have extension clauses set in the club’s favour, meaning Wednesday are able to trigger another year on their time with the club if they so choose. Among the players believed to have extension clauses included in their deals are Josh Windass, Anthony Musaba, Pol Valentin and Michael Smith - though that list may not be exhaustive.

If extension clauses are not formally triggered by notification to both player and the EFL ahead of the deadline they become null and void - though there is no reason to believe that will be an issue.

The Owls have a policy of not publicly acknowledging contract lengths. The other players understood to be coming to the end of their current deals are Barry Bannan, Stuart Armstrong, Akin Famewo, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Callum Paterson, Mallik Wilks and Ryo Hatsuse. Loanees James Beadle, Shea Charles and Ibi Cissoko are set to return to their parent clubs.

