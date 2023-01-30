Sheffield Wednesday have announced the tying-down of ‘the type of player that will excite fans’ to a professional contract with the club’s youth ranks.

Attacker Favour Onukwuli, 17, has made the move up from London having come through the Volenti Academy – which has links with Premier League Crystal Palace – after a successful trial period.

He will initially join the club’s under-18 squad and joins a number of players to have signed professional deals with the Owls in recent months as the club look to make good on Darren Moore’s ambition to improve the succession rate of players from the academy ranks to the senior set-up.

Sheffield Wednesday academy boss Steve Haslam.

“I’m very pleased, this has been a dream come true for me,” Onukwuli told swfc.co.uk.

“I’m very happy to get my first professional contract. I’m sure I can learn a lot here and really contribute to Sheffield Wednesday.

“Hard work is the reason that I’m here so I’m going to continue that.

“I play left wing, I’m very direct and I like to attack defenders and create chances. I like to help the team with and without the ball. I’m very excited to meet my teammates, it’s going to be a great journey and hopefully there’s more to come!”

Owls academy manager Steven Haslam was pleased with confirmation of the deal and spoke glowingly both of Onukwuli’s ability on the ball and his temperment and desire to achieve.

“We’re delighted to sign Favour,” he said. “We’ve had him on trial and seen him in various games over a period time.

“He’s a quick wide player who can go past people and those types of players excite you.

“He’ll come into the Under-18 group and we will look to push him into the Under-21s and hopefully the first team in future.

“He’s really hungry and those are the types of lads you want to work with and we’ll be looking to push him on with his development.