Sheffield Wednesday transfer puzzle gets no clearer as Owls-linked man makes surprise move

One of the handful of players linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday during this transfer window has been taken off the market.

Wednesday made their first January addition on Friday as Aden Flint made his return to the club on loan from Stoke City.

And speaking after a 1-1 FA Cup draw with Fleetwood Town on Saturday, Owls boss Darren Moore made clear they were looking to bring in ‘one or two’ more players – and that he expected they would be released on loan from their parent clubs after a busy January fixture schedule throughout the leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mattie Pollock - linked with Sheffield Wednesday in this transfer window - has signed on loan at Aberdeen.

Michael Ihiekwe’s extended injury prognosis means Wednesday are expected to target another defender, with trialist free agent Michael Hector remaining a possibility despite having not trained with the club towards the back of last week.

The Owls seem to have managed to keep their transfer rumblings closely guarded in this window, with other linked faces having signed on at other clubs already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And another who will certainly not be joining their title mission is Watford’s young former Grimsby Town defender Mattie Pollock, who had been considered an Owls target in reports elsewhere earlier in the window.

Linked with Charlton Athletic and Barnsley also, further reports suggesting were that Pollock would be joining Exeter City.

But the 21-year-old has in fact signed on loan for Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad