Report indicates clear future of former Chelsea youngster linked with Sheffield Wednesday

Reports in London have offered clarity on the future of a talented young attacker linked with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

The South London Press claim Crystal Palace trickster Jesarun Rak-Sakyi will indeed spend the rest of the season in League One – but that he will continue his current loan deal with strugglers Charlton Athletic.

Rak-Sakyi has caught the eye for the Addicks this season, making 30 appearances across all competitions while contributing seven goals and four assists.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was linked with a loan switch to Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the window.

An England youth international formerly of Chelsea’s famed academy system, Rak-Sakyi appeared to satisfy some of the profile The Star understands Darren Moore is looking to bring into the club late on in this window in that he is a pacey and tricky option that represents an alternative to the players he currently has at his disposal.

With Alex Mighten having returned to Nottingham Forest it is believed Moore wants options in the wide areas – offering the potential to play two forwards high and wide as in stages early on in the campaign.

But it seems unlikely that option will be Rak-Sakyi, as Palace look to allow the youngster to continue his progress at The Valley, where Wednesday will head next month.

Moore told reporters after Saturday’s FA Cup draw with Fleetwood Town that he is looking to bring ‘one or two’ new faces.