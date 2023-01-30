The sideshow of the FA Cup placed in the background for a moment, Sheffield Wednesday get back to the day job this weekend as they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Hillsborough for a monster match-up.

Two of the runaway early pace-setters in a hugely competitive League One season so far, both Plymouth and Wednesday can finish the day top of the table – Plymouth by avoiding defeat and the Owls with a win by any scoreline.

A 1-1 Cup draw with Fleetwood has thrown up a replay next week, though that will surely be of little consequence to Saturday’s team selection and given the bounce-on battle with third-place Ipswich Town to follow.

With additions expected before the transfer window closes on Tuesday evening, here’s a round-up of all the injury latest within the Wednesday camp.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan Pic Steve Ellis

Akin Famewo

Hearts were in mouths on Saturday when Famewo, recently back from a five-month lay-off, hobbled out of the Fleetwood draw.

But any panic was allayed by Owls boss Darren Moore post-match, who said: “It was cramp. That’s what I heard in there. So we’ll get some gels and some salts in him. He said it was cramp. So we’re hoping that that’s the case.”

Verdict: Fit and firing

Michael Ihiekwe

A medium-term absentee per his initial prognosis, Moore explained on Friday that in fact defender Ihiekwe would be out for the longer-term and until the final weeks of the season.

“We think now it looks like it'll probably be towards the end of the campaign rather than any time soon,” he said.

“Obviously it's an injury we just have to be cautious with. We have to take our time. He is healing and he is getting better but it's just a slower process really. We'll keep monitoring him and go from there really.”

Verdict: Out until April

Reece James

A brighter outlook on James, whose recovery from an ankle injury will see him accelerate his comeback in the coming days.

“With Reece James we still want to give it next week once he's back out running,” he said.

“We'll be able to gauge more then but we anticipate it being hopefully a few weeks if all goes well. We don't want to put any pressure on him or rush him back too soon.”

Verdict: One week at a time

Ben Heneghan

Photos of Heneghan doing some light drills in training raised hopes he could be back before the end of the campaign. Alas.

“It’s the rest of the season still,” said Moore. “Look, he’s ahead of schedule and he’s doing really, really well. But he’s still out for the rest of the season.”

Verdict: Back for pre-season

Barry Bannan & George Byers

The midfield pair made an impact in half an hour’s play on Saturday. Are they considered fully-fit and ready to take on all the next couple of weeks has to offer?

Moore said: “We’ll have a look at the squad, we’ll look at the fixtures, we’ll take it one game at a time really, in terms of it, but the squad will definitely come into play because it has to, with the close proximity of the fixtures and the busy schedule.

“So we’ll deputise and use them accordingly, as we see fit. We just don’t want any more injuries.”

Verdict: Cautiously ready to go

