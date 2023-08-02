Sheffield Wednesday announce signing number six in evening unveiling

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of Preston North End defender, Bambo Diaby, on a permanent basis.

The Star reported earlier today that talks had reached an advanced stage for the 25-year-old Senegalese defender, with the centre back looking likely to swap Lancashire for Yorkshire as he eyed the next step of his career.

Preston went on to confirm the signing of Jack Whatmough earlier today, probably paving the way for Diaby’s Hillsborough deal to be completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season on Friday, it has been announced that the big former Barnsley man has put pen to paper on the dotted line and agreed to join the Owls.

The club confirmed it on Twitter tonight saying, “The deal is done and Bambo is an Owl!”

Diaby becomes Wednesday’s sixth signing of the summer after Reece James, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher, Pol Valentin and Di’Shon Bernard, with Xisco looking to build a team that can compete in the second tier following last season’s promotion.