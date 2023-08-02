Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says that the club’s new arrivals in recent weeks has given everybody a boost at the club.

After a slow start to the transfer window the Owls have kicked into gear of late, snapping up four new signings since Xisco was appointed as manager - most recently adding ex-Manchester United defender, Di’Shon Bernard, into their ranks.

Players spoke in preseason in Spain about the need to bolster their ranks in order to have a good season in their Championship return, and ‘Baz’ hopes that there are even more to come as Anthony Musaba and Bambo Diaby appear to close in on their respective moves to Hillsborough.

Speaking to The Star on Wednesday, Bannan spoke of how arrivals can boost the mood at Middlewood Road, saying, “You need fresh faces to come in and lift the place, and we’ve been lucky in the last week or two that we’ve had a few of them. No doubt there will be more to follow, and that’s only going to strengthen the position that the club are in.

“When we get more players it maybe kicks people on who have already been here and maybe feel as if the position is theirs - now we need to go and fight for it again. So that’s all positives.

“As players were delighted, I know some people probably think that players might not be happy, but that’s not it at all. We welcome the players coming in because we know that they want to push us on to be better players as well, so I’m loving seeing the new faces and hopefully there’s many more to come.”