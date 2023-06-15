Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, will hold a fans forum at Hillsborough next week, and he’s made a charity pledge in line with the event.

Wednesday will host the event, which is open to any fan with an ID, at S6 next Tuesday - with tickets available for £10 including dinner. They’ve said that ‘all points will be welcome’ on the night.

A statement from the club read, “Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri will hold a fans’ forum at Hillsborough on Tuesday 20 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Chansiri will invite questions on all things Sheffield Wednesday from supporters on the night in the club’s 1867 Lounge; positive or, in particular, negative in nature, all points will be welcome and met with openness and transparency from the chairman.

“The invitation is open to all Wednesdayites with an ID number and supporters can apply now via our online ticket site. Tickets for the event will be priced at £10, including a pie and peas meal before the forum begins.