Wednesday will host the event, which is open to any fan with an ID, at S6 next Tuesday - with tickets available for £10 including dinner. They’ve said that ‘all points will be welcome’ on the night.
A statement from the club read, “Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri will hold a fans’ forum at Hillsborough on Tuesday 20 June.
“Mr Chansiri will invite questions on all things Sheffield Wednesday from supporters on the night in the club’s 1867 Lounge; positive or, in particular, negative in nature, all points will be welcome and met with openness and transparency from the chairman.
“The invitation is open to all Wednesdayites with an ID number and supporters can apply now via our online ticket site. Tickets for the event will be priced at £10, including a pie and peas meal before the forum begins.
“Proceeds from the event will be collected, and once costs are deducted, the chairman will double the funds raised and donate to charity. Supporters can apply for up to two tickets per ID number and tickets will be issued on a first come, first serve basis.”