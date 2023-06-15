Huddersfield Town manager, Neil Warnock, joked about his Sheffield Wednesday reception as he prepares for another return to Hillsborough this season.

The 74-year-old recently agreed a new one-year deal to stay with the Terriers after successfully keeping them in the Championship last time out, and with the Owls promoted it means one more trip to S6 that he thought he might not get after his retirement last year.

Now though, Wednesday’s pantomime villain will get the chance to milk the occasion once more, and he says that he’s looking forward to it – also praising the second tier of English football as a whole.

“I’m so well-liked at all these clubs,” he joked with the media. “You want to come on the bus with me to Sheffield Wednesday, you’ll enjoy it when I get off.

“I always get off last. Let them wait until the steam’s coming out of their ears, all fired up ready!

“I hope everything keeps going so I can go back to these places one more time, there’s some great clubs you know… When you look at our second tier and you look around the world, the crowds we get, the competition. I think it’s far better than the Premier League.”

Wednesday fans will find out their fixtures for next season on June 22nd when they’re announced by the English Football League, and no doubt the former Sheffield United boss will be keeping an eye out for what will be his 29th and 30th games against the Owls in his long managerial career.