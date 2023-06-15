When a microphone is put in front of Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass, the results are rarely dull.

The 29-year-old shoots from the hip in what is an entertaining separation from so many run-of-the-mill and carefully-constructed interactions with the press more often played out in modern football. And who wants those?

In the minutes after he had headed a sensational 123rd-minute Wembley winner to earn the Owls promotion and follow in the footsteps of his old man’s winner for Hull City 15 years earlier, comments directed at Barnsley boss Michael Duff were branded ‘ruthless’ and ‘brutal’ by the media.

“I heard their [Barnsley] manager [Duff] left our game against Peterborough cause he said we were out,” Windass told Sky Sports. “So... unlucky.”

Clearly wishing to make his point known, he later told ITV: “Their manager apparently left our stadium at 3-0 thinking he was playing Peterborough, telling everyone about it. So have a good’en.

“Don’t write a team off that finished 10 points above you.”

Inviting questions from his followers on Instagram during some downtime, Windass fired off a number of typically entertaining responses, including why his friend, Fulham skipper Tom Cairney, won’t be joining the club: “When he stops earning 10 mill a week”

Asked what he thought of Michael Duff, he explained his stance on media engagements and seemed to seek to calm relations with a respectful view on Duff’s young managerial career.

Having taken Cheltenham Town to League One, Duff’s achievements in turning Barnsley around from Championship relegation to within five seconds of a play-off final shootout have earned rave reviews and have had him linked with a flurry of second tier jobs.

“A lot made out of that interview,” Windass typed, “Very good manager, done a great job at his last two clubs.

“I just don’t play the game and speak nonsense in interviews to impress people.”