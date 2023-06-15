News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday fans already know plenty about their fixture schedule a week before release

Confirmation of this season’s Premier League fixtures are of little material interest to Sheffield Wednesday - though it has thrown up more than a hint as to whether they will play home or away on key fixture dates.

By Alex Miller
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:12 BST

Like the Owls, city rivals Sheffield United enjoyed promotion in 2022/23, meaning they will play in the Premier League this season.

With Premier League fixtures released and published a week earlier than those in the Championship, eagle-eyed supporters have pointed out that it can be fairly assumed whether Wednesday are playing at home or away, when relevant matches are matched-up against those of the Blades.

Strain on public transport and for the local authorities mean that as a matter of course, it is incredibly rare that Wednesday and United play at home on the same day.

    Fixtures have had to be moved in the last couple of seasons when the two clubs have both been due to play home matches on the same afternoon. In the event of a clash, an agreement is often made between the two clubs with regard to which fixtures to shift.

    What is for sure is that Wednesday first game of the season will take place across the weekend of August 5.

    A Friday August 4 evening match is possible - Sky tend to kick off their campaign with one of the Championship’s bigger fixtures with the same again ‘likely’ this season.

    United’s home match to Crystal Palace a week later means Wednesday’s match opening match of the season, will more than likely be played at Hillsborough given they look set to play away from home on August 12.

    Following the same logic, the Owls will have to play away from home on Boxing Day. United are not scheduled to play on New Year’s Day.

    The return of second tier football means the return of international breaks for Sheffield Wednesday this season and there are four to stick in the diary:

    • September 9, 2023
    • October 14, 2023
    • November 18, 2023
    • March 23, 2024

    The entire season’s Championship fixtures will be released next week on Thursday June 22 at 9am, with the first round of the Carabao Cup drawn the same day at 2.30pm.

    All fixtures are of course subject to change at the whim of Sky Sports.

