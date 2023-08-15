Sheffield Wednesday announce exciting arrival as PSG transfer gets finalised

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the arrival of new signing, Djeidi Gassama, from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal.

Gassama played one senior game for PSG during his spell at the club, and last season spent time out on loan in Belgium with AS Eupen, where he scored two goals and got two assists.

His arrival was confirmed by the Owls on Tuesday afternoon, with a statement saying, “The Owls have completed the permanent signing of French winger Djeidi Gassama from French giants Paris Saint Germain. The 19-year-old becomes Wednesday’s 10th signing of the summer transfer window.

“Gassama came up through the youth ranks at PSG and made his professional debut in a 4-0 win over Montpellier in May 2022, featuring alongside superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe... After returning to Parc de Prances for pre-season, Gassama now makes the permanent switch to S6. Welcome to Hillsborough, Djeidi!”

The attacker, who can play anywhere across the front three, will be looking to make his debut this coming weekend when Wednesday host Preston North End at Hillsborough.