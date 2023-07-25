News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday announce arrival of new striker as signings continue at S6

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the loan signing of Watford striker, Ashley Fletcher, ahead of their game against Doncaster Rovers.

Joe Crann
Joe Crann
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST

Rumours started circulating on social media earlier today that he could be on his way to Middlewood Road, and now it has been confirmed that he will be spending the 2023/24 campaign at Hillsborough as he seeks to get his career back on track.

The 27-year-old really started making a name for himself in 2018/19 and 2019/20 with Middlesbrough when he scored 16 goals in the Championship, however since joining the Hornets in 2021 he’s found things more difficult, getting just two league goals - both in the second tier with Wigan Athletic.

Back in 2017 the Manchester United academy graduate commanded a fee of around £6.5m when Boro signed him from West Ham United at the age of 21, but joined Watford under Xisco as a free agent when his contract expired.

A statement from the club read, “Wednesday have completed the signing of Ashley Fletcher on a season-long loan from Watford... The 27-year-old striker was signed to the Hornets by Owls boss Xisco following their promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

“The forward spent last season on loan with Wigan in the Championship and now reunites with his former boss in S6. Welcome to Wednesday, Ashley!”

He follows defender, Juan Delgado, through the door after the Chile international made the move to Hillsborough on Monday - there is likely to be a chance that both will feature this evening when Wednesday make the short trip to the Eco-Power Stadium to face Rovers.