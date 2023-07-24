Sheffield Wednesday fans are mourning the loss of another club legend after reports stated that former Owl, Chris Bart-Williams, has passed away.

Bart-Williams started his career young, beginning his professional days at just 16 when he burst onto the scene with Leyton Orient… Wednesday snapped him up in 1991 after winning promotion, and he went on to played his part in some of the most successful years in the club’s recent history.

Goals in the Premier League, UEFA Cup and more saw him become a favourite at S6, and he’ll always be remembered for the part that he played in the 1992/93 campaign where the club finished seventh in the top-flight and reached two cup finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left for Nottingham Forest in a multi-million pound move in 1991, and helped them to promotion in 1997/98 - his third season of seven at the City Ground.

After Forest he had spells with Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, APOEL and Marsaxlokk before heading over to the United States to coach mentor young players.

Multiple outlets have now reported his passing at the age of just 49, and there has been an outpouring of love from a number of his former teammates - many of whom played with him at Hillsborough.

Mark Bright, who was a teammate of ‘Bartman’ at S6, said on Twitter, “My heart is heavy, RIP my former @swfc team mate Chris Bart-Williams, a wonderfully gifted player, with a huge personality, and a very charismatic guy. To know him was to love him, sending love to his family, friends and former team mates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad