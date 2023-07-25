News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday star making progress and reveals comeback hopes

Sheffield Wednesday’s reigning Player of the Season, Liam Palmer, says that he’s hoping to get involved in the Owls’ final preseason games as he continues his recovery.

By Joe Crann
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST

‘Palms’ hasn’t featured in any of Xisco’s matches as manager so far following minor groin surgery shortly after the play-off final at Wembley, but during the preseason camp in Spain he was getting back on the ball as he closes in on a return to action, and there appears to be a chance that he could face Doncaster Rovers, Luton Town, or even both this week.

Wednesday take on Rovers this evening in their penultimate game before the 2023/24 Championship gets underway, with Luton coming to Hillsborough on Saturday ahead of Southampton’s visit on August 4th.

It remains to be seen how things have gone for Palmer in training over the last couple of days since they return from their warm weather camp, but the player himself – speaking on the Owls Heaven podcast in Spain – seemed confident.

The defender explained, “Obviously I had the surgery not long after Wembley, then flew over to see a specialist in Germany. I had two weeks off my feet and then I’ve been back at it ever since. I wanted it to marry up with preseason, but the timings got cut short because of the Wembley exploits so I didn’t get it done as soon as I’d planned.

“I’m back running, doing a lot of ball work, I’m back with the team, so it’s about building on the non-contact phase which I’m hoping to do when I’m back (from Spain) and hopefully join in the next few preseason games.”

