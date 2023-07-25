Osaze Urhoghide, a former academy player at Sheffield Wednesday, has completed a move to France from Celtic.

Urhoghide, now 23, left the Owls having successfully gone from being a youth team player to part of the first team, joining Celtic in a big money move in the same year that Liam Shaw also headed north of the border.

He didn’t have many chances to impress for the Scottish giants though, and after a loan spell with KV Oostende last year he has now completed a switch to Amiens in France, signing a long-term deal to bring to an end his chapter in Glasgow.

The French Ligue 2 club said in a statement, “Amiens SC is happy to announce the arrival of Osaze Urhoghide for the next three seasons! At the age of 23, Osaze Urhoghide began his professional career with club AFC Wimbledon, before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2019.

“Urhoghide subsequently joined Celtic Glasgow on July 1, 2021, signing a four-year contract with the Scottish giants. Stepping onto the lawn of the prestigious Celtic Park, he makes his debut for the club in a UEFA Europa League game against Real Betis on December 9, 2021. Central defender, Urhoghide joins Amiens SC to strengthen the Amiens rearguard.

“Amiens SC is delighted to welcome Osaze Urhoghide to its ranks for the next three seasons wishing him full success in this new chapter of his career.”